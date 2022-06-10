Youth Barossa supporting young drivers, rain, hail or shine

As winter rolls in, so do the dangers out on the road, with wet, slippery and foggy weather creating challenging conditions – especially for the inexperienced.

Youth Barossa’s Drive My Future programme is ready to help young people gain that all important experience so, when the time comes to “go it alone” behind the wheel, the ability to adjust their driving to changing road conditions will become second nature.

Co-ordinator, Ms Kathryn Schilling said the programme “holds road safety as the priority” as volunteers assist those who don’t have regular access to a car or a supervising driver, clock up the 75 hours needed to complete their learner licence.

“We’ve helped over 40 young people from the Barossa region since its launch in 2018,” Kathryn said.

Two cars, a manual and an automatic, are available thanks to support from The Barossa Council which provide a $10 subsidy for each hour on the road, leaving just $6.50 for participants to pay.

Kathryn said both male and female volunteers have been trained as supervising drivers and they all enjoy helping young people achieve their hours.

“To be eligible, the learner must have had at least 4 hours with a qualified driving instructor and this is a big part of the safety net we have in place,” said Kathryn.

“Learners from ages 16 to 26 who live, work or study within The Barossa Council region can apply to gain confidence on our roads with some regular driving sessions.”

Prior to the pandemic, Youth Barossa which aims to promote and advance young people and their projects, hosted free road safety informations sessions with support from SAPOL.

“The plan is to bring them back in the near future,” Kathryn said.

