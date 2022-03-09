YOU BEAUTY!

For Kapunda residents, Jenny Maher and her husband, Mark Hambour, waking up to being a lucky winner of a free getaway to Kangaroo Island was not something they expected.

On March 1, Jenny and Mark received a phone call from Barossa Fresh Marketing Co-ordinator, Tori Russell notifying them of their winning success.

Thanks to a competition ran by Barossa Fresh, customers who spent $60 or more at Barossa Fresh during the month of February were able to enter a competition to win a free holiday for four people to Kangaroo Island.

Jenny said when Mark took the phone call, he instantly thought it was a hoax.

“We were very excited once we realised it wasn’t,” she added.

“We never win anything; we are always out and helping everyone else to it was really nice to finally win something.”

Jenny told The Leader that when she entered the competition, she did not expect to have a chance.

“It’s just like everybody else, you enter all these competitions just like the lotto and you don’t expect it. But you have to be in it to win it,” she said.

“I’ll have to thank my cat, because when I came into Barossa Fresh I only came to purchase some cat food.”

The couple are very excited to explore everything that KI has to offer including the wildlife, food, wine and beautiful accommodation.

“We haven’t been to Kangaroo Island since our honeymoon in 1980, so this will be like a second honeymoon” Jenny said.

“We are hoping we will travel there in May, because at the moment we are doing house renovations and it’s dragging on a bit, and we have children interstate so it will be great to slot a holiday in and something to look forward too.

“We are really looking forward to going to The Enchanted Fig Tree restaurant and just enjoying everything locally.

“We haven’t been there for a long time so a lot would have changed.”

Coincidentally, Mark said the couple were planning to go to Kangaroo Island as soon as they could.

“We were thinking, you know what, we do need to travel back there.

“So winning this competition was very timely.”