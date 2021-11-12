Wrap up your Christmas shopping in Angaston

Have your Christmas shopping sorted before December at the Angaston Village Traders’ Christmas Shopping Night on November 18.

Many shops along Angaston’s Main Street will extend their opening hours until 8 p.m.

The night is an opportunity for people to gather and hunt for Christmas ideas and presents, while also supporting local shops and the familiar faces inside.

Participating stores will feature special offers for the night, while some will offer their discounts throughout the whole day.

Christmas music will fill the street, and a Community Wishing Tree will be set up in Kids Unite and Yalumba’s Wine Room.

Lutheran Community Care will distribute gifts donated – for children aged up to 15 – to underprivileged families within the Barossa community.

For any further information, please contact Barossa Valley Cheese Co via phone (85643636) or email (sales@barossacheese.com.au).

Patrons have been urged to adhere to all COVID-19 measures in each shop – QR on entry is a must