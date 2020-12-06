We’re No. 1

The Barossa Fresh Foodland bakery department has ‘doughnut’ again, being crowned as national winner of its category in the IGA Awards of Excellence, after taking out the SA/NT award in April.

“I’m pretty chuffed, I honestly didn’t expect it, but it’s something the team’s been working towards for a couple of years now and we’ve finally achieved it,” said Bakery Manager, Mr Adam Robinson.

Adam felt the Nuriootpa store edged out finalists from the other states thanks to value, range and a commitment to local produce.

“A lot of other supermarkets don’t actually support their local bakeries, and that’s what makes us different,” said Adam.

Normally members of the team would have attended an awards ceremony on the Gold Coast, but due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, they instead watched a live stream of the awards inside their own store on Friday night, accompanied by drinks and nibbles.

“We were able to celebrate as an entire group,” said Adam.

“Overall it’s a team effort, without the team, we wouldn’t be where we are today. It’s everyone’s input and feedback, and our customers too.”