Weather 2021: A challenging year for primary producers

The wettest November on record in South Australia wasn’t quite enough for the state to reach an average year, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has explained, with statewide annual rainfall falling two percent below average in 2021.

While some local areas did make their yearly rainfall averages, it did not necessarily make for an easy season for primary producers, said Angaston Agricultural Bureau Secretary, Mark Grossman.

The late break of the season; a cold, wet July; a dry September; and significant hail events all compounded to make 2021 a tough season to navigate.

“It’s been a challenging year, you’d call it,” he told The Leader.

At a meeting last week, members of the Angaston Ag. Bureau were asked to rate the season out of ten, with the overall score coming out just below a six.

“That’s a slightly better than average season, but that’s mainly been because of the higher commodity prices,” said Mark, who explained that worldwide demand for meat proteins, dairy products and grain kept farmers afloat while production may have, in some cases, actually been lower.

Dairy and beef, in particular, experienced record high prices, while wool was on a “roller coaster” as overseas buyers fluctuated in and out of the market.

Spring’s extreme hail events caused anywhere from 30 to 80 percent wheat crop losses, farmers reported.

“That was the variation, and that would be very similar through some of the vineyards for this year’s grape crop,” said Mark.

Apricots were labelled a “disaster” by fruit growers, due to the hail and cold weather at flowering causing a poor set to begin with.

According to the BOM’s Annual Climate Statement, South Australia had its coolest year since 2010, with a mean temperature 0.36 degrees above the 1961-1990 average.

And while some areas experienced up to 25 percent above average rainfall, others remained particularly dry, with parts of the Murraylands and Riverland districts recording up to 40 percent below average.

More locally, Nuriootpa recorded 471.6mm for the year, slightly above its 465.6mm average.

Eudunda had 448mm (445.9mm average), and 403.6mm fell at Roseworthy (379.5mm average).

Keyneton’s records, which are kept by BOM volunteer rainfall recorder, Phil Graetz, showed 454.3mm fell, 74.5mm below the annual average of 528.8mm.

Geographical variation in rainfall was noted by the Angaston Ag. Bureau.

“Locations came into it very much, especially with those hail events, and also with the water run off within the region,” said Mark.

“Across the region, the further east you went, the less run off there was, so some areas have still got fairly severe stock water shortages for this summer also.

“In some regions there are dams that are full, and in other cases, there’s been no run off in dams at all.”

Nuriootpa’s hottest day in 2021 came on Jaunary 24 last year, a sweltering 41.4°C.

The coldest night the town experienced was -0.6°C on April 21.