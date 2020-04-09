We are all in this together

To our Barossa Community,

As a region we are facing unprecedented challenges. Times are tough for businesses, tourism operators, wineries, cellar doors and of course, our friends and family.

Please remember, no-one is facing this alone. Our region is founded on community spirit and generosity; the very values that have forged the Barossa way of life for generations.

Typically, at this time of year we look forward to welcoming guests, particularly families, travelling for the school holidays and the Easter break. But this year is different with the Premier urging all South Australians to stay home this Easter. This stance is one that we wholeheartedly support.

While we can’t share our beautiful region with guests and visitors, we see instead an opportunity for our community to Celebrate Your Own Barossa Backyard. To embrace the beautiful region we all call home. To stay home and enjoy our enviable Barossa lifestyle.

We understand some of your best laid plans to travel to other regions this long weekend are no longer an option; your beach getaway postponed, your camping trip with friends on hold. But there’s still so much to see and do this weekend, right here in your own Barossa backyard and we want you to help us share this with the rest of the world.

Use this time to get active and get back to nature with bushwalks in the Kaiser Stuhl National Park, or cycling the Barossa Trail with the family (observing social distancing requirements, of course). Or if you’re choosing to stay in, perhaps this weekend is a time to celebrate Barossa with some traditional baking, or platters filled with abundant Barossa produce, your very own wine tasting flight in the comfort of your own home or a camping expedition in your own backyard.

We want you to share your Barossa backyard celebration via social media. Tag us at @mybarossa and let’s share the Barossa this Easter and give people a little taste of what they can come back to eat, drink and experience when life returns to normal.

We understand the significant impact COVID-19 has had on the Barossa. We want to reassure you that we’re here for you and we’re in this for the long haul, working to provide ongoing support for tourism businesses and the broader community.

For now, stay safe and Celebrate Your Own Barossa Backyard this Easter. And when the time is right, we look forward to working with you to welcome visitors and guests from intrastate, interstate and overseas back to our beautiful Barossa again.

Support Local. Love Barossa