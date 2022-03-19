Washed away

On February 28 Homburg Street, Tanunda residents were hit with heavy rains which left their street and driveways flooded.

The homes of Erhard and Elaine Frede were most at risk, with water that crept up to their front door and into their garage, leaving debris scattered throughout their front garden.

Nearby neighbours, Jeanette and Trevor Roesler and Wayne Shegog and his wife, Sammi Mazey told The Leader they were also affected.

Over the 40 years, residents have experienced four floods which they believe was caused by the lack of underground drainage.

After years of requesting a solution from The Barossa Council, residents said they are at their breaking point.

“If we had 10 minutes more rain, my house would have been flooded,” Elaine said.

“We had to wait a long time for someone from Council to come out to have a look, and all they could tell us when I called on the Monday, was that they were too busy.

“It took us the whole next day to clean up because we had all bits of trees, leaves and gravel around.

“The water rushed straight through our shed and we had to sandbag the front door.

“I definitely think they are trying to avoid the issue, because it all costs money.”

The Barossa Council Mayor, Mr Bim Lange said the Homburg Street, Tanunda, stormwater catchment is known to experience wide gutter flows, with existing underground drainage collecting street water at the intersection with Langmeil Road.

“We recognise that some properties have low floor levels relative to the street gutter, which increases the risk of flooding to development for the more infrequent storm events,” he added.

Council received many calls from residents with stormwater drainage issues resulting from the storm, including flooding, and Council staff have been progressively inspecting these sites.

Wayne told The Leader that in the four years he has lived on Homburg Street, he has sent around six to eight emails to Council, including images of the floods.

“I first complained purely because our driveway was getting washed away,” he added.

“In January, Council put down a new footpath, but that has now disappeared because of the recent flood, which had left slippery bitumen.

“I almost couldn’t see the road at one point.

“When the SES came, they gave us sandbags with no sand.

“So, what were we supposed to do?”

Wayne said due to ongoing flooding, all of the drains and the gutters have begun to break away.

“It’s just gotten worse, and it is getting dangerous.

Mr Lange said the Tanunda Catchment Drainage Study performed by external engineering consultants identifies future underground stormwater drainage upgrade works in Homburg Street, Third Avenue, Angas Street and Roenfeldt Drive, to increase the stormwater drainage level of service by reducing gutter flow widths.

“This work is expected to be in excess of a $1 million capital upgrade project,” he told The Leader.

Council’s stormwater drainage capital works programme is considered in terms of priority across the region and available budget.

Underground stormwater upgrade works are currently being constructed in Elizabeth Street, Tanunda, as part of the current financial year upgrade plan. Future stormwater projects will be considered as part of the 2022-23 budget process.