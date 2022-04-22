Waratah balcony opens for TLH residents

It was a joyful morning for residents in the Waratah wing of Tanunda Lutheran Home on April 7, with the opening of their new balcony space, performed by Emma Hiscock, Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Management.

While the balcony itself has always existed, it was previously uninviting and under-utilised.

TLH engaged the assistance of fourth- year UniSA occupational therapy students, Autumn Grooby and Caitlin Gaffney, to help create a space which encourages residents to feel connected, happy and engaged.

It now includes timber seating, planter boxes for flowers and herbs, sensory items and country-style decor, all of which were kindly contributed by members of the community and groups.

Lifestyle team leader, Annette Plummer said the new space would offer an opportunity for residents to socialise and relax outdoors.

“If they’re looking for somewhere quiet to come, they might be able to come out here and think they’re somewhere else,” said Annette.

“The girls have included a sensory table for the residents who are less cognitive.

“They can put the flowers in and out and feel the sand, just to evoke memories and have it more like a home-like setting.

“It’s going to be really good too for the families to have a space that’s not so formal, and calmer. A space for them to come and have time out.”

Eighty-eight year old Jill Chapman was part of the 11-strong resident group, coined the “Waratah Guardians” by Autumn and Caitlin, who were involved with the process of designing the space.

“I’m just so thrilled with the finished product, and the way it looks,” said Jill.

“There’s still plenty of space for the walkers and the wheelchairs, and I’m very pleased about that.

“The two girls, Autumn and Caitlin, have worked so hard, they’ve put their heart and soul into it.”

Autumn explained it was important for her and Caitlin to have the residents’ input during the nine week project.

“The Waratah Guardians wore their badges and attended meetings. It was a good way to bring the residents in and also help them to understand that they need to take over this space when we leave. They’re the owners of that now,” she said.

“They planted the plants, and they’ve made the rocks that are in here, so it’s really (about) getting the residents to collaborate on the project, and then it all came together.”

Now officially “handed over” to residents of the Waratah wing, and blessed by Pastor Ian Lutze in a special morning tea ceremony, it will be up to the residents and staff of Tanunda Lutheran Home to maintain the space for residents present and future to enjoy.

“We can continue to grow this space with the residents and swap and change it,” said Annette.

“The residents are very keen to take that on and be guardians of the balcony.”