Wage increase welcomed

Low-income earners like 17 year old Sydney Schild of Lyndoch have welcomed the decision by the Fair Work Commission to increase minimum wage by 5.2 per cent from this Friday.

Workers on modern award rates who earn above $869.60 weekly are also set to go up by 4.6 per cent, with a minimum $40 weekly increase for workers on award rates below $869.60.

“I think it’s great,” Sydney told The Leader.

“It’s definitely a good thing for the young ones who are watching the price of living going up.

“Hopefully it will relax the younger generation and support school students like me a bit more.”

The Barossa Co-op CEO, Ms Cathy Main said they are also supportive of the decision.

“We see our people as our most important asset and therefore support the Fair work Commission’s decision on the Annual Wage review,” she added.

According to Australian Unions there are about 2.3 million Australians being paid the minimum wage, two-thirds of those are women.

During Wednesday’s hearing the Fair Work Commission president, Mr Iain Ross said the rising cost of living was putting too much pressure on low-paid workers to ignore.

“We are conscious that the low paid are particularly vulnerable in the context of rising inflation,” Mr Ross said.

In its May 2022 statement, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) noted that the outlook for inflation is also materially higher than envisaged three months ago.

It was also made known that headline inflation is now expected to peak at around 6 per cent in the second half of this year, partly driven by higher petrol prices and sharp increases in the cost of new housing developments.

Despite the positives, raising the minimum wages for businesses who have already been impacted by COVID-19 could result in consequences, according to Sunrise Bakery, Angaston owner, Mr James Nagel.

“Whilst the increase will be good for low-income workers in the short term, it will have consequences for them down the track,” he said.

“It will only push the price of living up even further. Then those people will actually be worse off.”

From a business perspective, Mr Nagel said it will cost them an extra $80,000 to $90,000 a year.

“It will have an impact on all businesses, especially the smaller scaler ones,” he said.

“However, I do agree there had to be a wage increase and there would have been one anyway as the Fair Work Commission announce every year.”

Local businesses have warned that they may be forced to raise the prices of their products to make up for additional labour costs or even lay off other workers in order to pay wages.

“As a result, we will be having a price increase as of July 1,” Mr Nagel said.

“Almost every one of our suppliers have increase costs an extra 5 to 10 per cent,” he said.

“With wages and the increase of super, there is no other option than to pass it all on.

“Fortunately, we are in a stable position and do not have much debt.

“But for those businesses who are struggling, they will be heavily impacted.”

In addition to the wage increase, the Fair Work Commission also announced a change to superannuation (super).

The changes include the removal of the $450 super guarantee threshold and increase in the super guarantee rate from 10 per cent to 10.5 per cent.

Mr Nagel said he personally thinks the government need to re-assess the super guarantee for low-income earners.

“They should receive that in their pay packets each week as long-term benefits,” he said.

“The main thing it to not get the point of superannuation mixed up.

“For the low-income earners it is a complete waste of time and places unnecessary pressure on individuals to be able to live.”