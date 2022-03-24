Volunteers recognised

On March 15 two long-serving volunteers of The Barossa Council, Mr Christopher Pietsch and Mrs Lynley Hicks were acknowledged at the ordinary monthly meeting for their contribution to the community.

Mr Pietsch, who started volunteering with Barossa & Light Community transport in 1999, has contributed 3,907 hours and has driven over 130,000 kilometres.

“I really enjoyed it,” Mr Pietsch said.

“You meet a lot of new people and make some great friends along the journey.

“I would always look forward to Thursday when I receive the schedule from Council and then Friday was always taken care of.

“Sometimes you would have a car load, and sometimes just a couple of people. But that was fine.

“You always try and make conversation.”

The Barossa Council Mayor, Bim Lange said everybody loved Chris and Council always received positive feedback from the clients.

“Chris always made himself available at least once a week for us and would often help out at the last minute.

“We’ll all miss him and his cheery nature.”

Mrs Hicks, who volunteered at the Barossa Regional Gallery about 13 years, not only worked in the Gallery shop, but also shared her support and retail skills.

Mrs Hicks also welcomed Gallery visitors at reception.

“I will miss the interaction with other volunteers and visitors,” Mrs Hicks said.

“I will also miss viewing other people’s artwork.

“The gallery gave me the opportunity to enjoy artwork whether it be modern, or traditional.”

Mayor Bim Lange said Lynley has always been so supportive of the creative arts and events at the Gallery.

“She approached all of her responsibilities with kind-heartedness, energy and a generous spirit,” he added.

“Lynley’s insight into the culture of the gallery and her ‘finger on the pulse’ with local tourism opportunities has always been so valuable to our team.

“Lynley will be continuing in her volunteer role at the Visitor Information Centre.”