Volunteers and community donations help spread Christmas cheer

Volunteers gathered on Monday to pack Christmas hampers for those across the region who are in need of a helping hand at this time of year.

Lutheran Community Care co-ordinated the project and expected the reach to be further this year due to a strong referral base and the hampers for the first time reaching into the Lower North.

Co-ordinators, Tania Materne and Sandy Schuster paid tribute to the community who rallied to help with the task, where last year 364 food hampers and 439 bags of gifts were packed and distributed.

They indicated on Monday the number would be higher this year for a number of reasons including higher petrol prices and utility bills.