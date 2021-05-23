Volunteering brings new opportunities for Eloise

Angaston resident, Ms Eloise Reynolds is encouraging youth in Barossa to do more volunteer work in the community since her memorable experience at this year’s Barossa Vintage Festival.

Ms Reynolds who is currently studying a Diploma in Events Management at TAFE in Regency, said volunteering has opened up new opportunities for her future.

“As part of my diploma I was able to source experience as a volunteer,” she added.

“I knew the Barossa Vintage Festival was coming up so I thought it would be a good opportunity to volunteer.

“My sister was also involved so she helped me with the process which was really easy.

“I really enjoyed the experience.

“Being a volunteer at the Festival was great because I got to see it from a different perspective and seeing all the effort that goes into creating an event.

“Helping out the community has given me an understanding of how the industry works.

“It’s also about enjoying the events and understanding what the benefits of helping the community are.

“It was nice to see some familiar faces too.”

Through her work at the Festival, Ms Reynolds was recognised by Seppeltsfield Tourism and Events Manager, Ms Nicole Hodgson.

“Nicole seemed to be impressed with my work ethic and offered me a casual job to help with functions after the festival,” Ms Reynolds said.

“It has opened up a great opportunity for me in the future.

“I am looking forward to starting there.

“I’ll be helping with corporate events as well as weddings.”

Barossa Vintage Festival volunteer Co-ordinator, Ms Elaine Wilson told The Leader Eloise was such a great volunteer.

“In Nicole’s words, Eloise was brilliant, bright and will be a real asset to the function’s team at Seppeltsfield.”

Ms Reynolds said being a volunteer in the local community is important.

“It’s important to give back and be a part of it all.

“I would definitely encourage people to volunteer if you want to get into the events industry because it’s great to have prior knowledge about what it takes.

“It’s very much a hands-on experience.”

With her kind smile and can do attitude, Ms Reynolds said being a volunteer weighs highly on an indivdual’s social skills.

“You definitely have to be a people person.”