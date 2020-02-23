Vintage officially declared

The wine fraternity Barons of Barossa on Sunday named Stuart Bourne as this year’s Barossa Winemaker of the Year and Fiona and Daniel Habermann as the Viticulturists of the Year.

The awards were announced at the annual Declaration of Vintage held in Tanunda.

The fraternity’s newly elected Grand Master Louisa Rose, herself a former winemaker of the year, is thrilled with this year’s recipients.

“The Habermanns so clearly demonstrate every point in our criteria, including producing grapes that exhibit and respect Barossa tradition and regionality whilst practicing innovation and the continuous striving for sustainable viticulture,” said Louisa.

“It really is great to see generational growers who have carried on a clear tradition of being innovative and future thinking.

“And of course, Stuart Bourne is one of the great characters of the Barossa. He is a long-term thinker, always putting the region front and centre.

“Since he arrived here, he has embraced everything Barossa, with strong, positive contributions to the wine industry and to the greater Barossa community.”

Accepting his award, Stuart said, “Some say, in terms of recognition, that gold medals make a winemaker, but to be recognised by your peers as Barossa Winemaker of the Year in Australia’s best wine region is truly the greatest accolade a Barossa winemaker can achieve.”

Stuart also said it was a privilege to work with the local grape growing families.

While Tanunda’s Daniel and Fiona Habermann paid tribute to Hedley and Denise Habermann for “their timely and sound succession” and said they thoroughly enjoy working the property together with their children, Jed, Ella and

Bow.

Ebenezer viticulturist, Adrian Hoffmann, who also received the Barossa Services to Industry Award, delivered the highly anticipated 2020 Vintage Forecast.

A plaque acknowledging the late Mr Ray Beckwith OAM was unveiled and will be placed on the Barons Walk of Fame.

In addition, Mr Bob Ahrens was named an esteemed Baron for his long contribution.