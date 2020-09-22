Vintage Festival will be our silver lining

The 2021 Barossa Vintage Festival is being touted as the ‘silver lining for the region’s road to recovery after what has been an incredibly tough and trying year.

The 2021 Barossa Vintage Festival will be held from April 14-18.

Vintage Festival Director, Ms Jenny O’Brien and Tourism Barossa are forging ahead with plans for the 2021 Barossa Vintage Festival with aspirations to make it one of the best Festivals to date, but are urging the local community to rally behind the event and show support.

“The Vintage Festival has long been recognised as a celebration for the community by the community,” said Jenny.

“The 2021 Festival is not only about celebrating our incredible region but supporting the tourism sector and local community.

“We really need everyone to get behind the Festival now and show their support through event registration and participation. We understand the challenges and that the landscape is constantly changing, however we are urging the community to come together and show us a gesture of good faith by investing in the Barossa Vintage Festival now.

“We are committed to supporting event managers in the best way possible through contingency planning which takes into account a range of things including event registration refunds, negotiating with local suppliers for generous terms and conditions, COVID-19 training and event support.”

Acknowledging the uncertainty and potential challenges facing the Festival, Jenny in her role as Festival Director, together with other bodies to ensure the Festival is safe and accessible for all.

Registrations for local businesses and community groups to host an event as part of the Festival are now open. To register an event visit barossavintagefestival.com.au.