Our business is a diverse rural offering. We have everything from Farm Supplies to companion animal feeds, Landscape supplies and through to local and interstate horse yransport.

Barry Grocke, whom we purchased the landscape supply business from back in May, 2019, has stayed on to continue to pass on his extensive knowledge in this area of the business.

His 35+ years in landscape supply is a huge advantage for us.

Ryan Heidenreich has been with Valley Enterprises from a casual basis to full time for nearly two years.

Ryan’s ability to understand all aspects of our business is proving him to be a valuable asset. Ryan is normally the one who greets you as you walk through the doors.

Lloyd Baxter is our full time horse transport driver who is based in Melbourne out of our Oaklands Junction stables with our eight horse truck.

Lloyd has worked for some of the biggest names in this industry and is a welcome addition to our team.

He is heavily supported by Barossa local horseman, Trent “Nudge” Manning (who had previously worked for the Hayes family at Lindsay Park, alongside Tony McEvoy) and Luke O’Neill who drives the local based seven horse truck and float.

What makes me proud about being a business owner is to see what we have built from the ground up and now be a “go to” for the products and services we offer to the Barossa locals.