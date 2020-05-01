As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
We have focussed heavily on door to door delivery via phone orders. We offer this as a usual service but have highlighted it during this uncertain time.
We also ensure that all customers that come to the store have their purchases loaded into their vehicles by our team.
It’s hassle-free shopping.
Our business is a diverse rural offering. We have everything from Farm Supplies to companion animal feeds, Landscape supplies and through to local and interstate horse yransport.
Barry Grocke, whom we purchased the landscape supply business from back in May, 2019, has stayed on to continue to pass on his extensive knowledge in this area of the business.
His 35+ years in landscape supply is a huge advantage for us.
Ryan Heidenreich has been with Valley Enterprises from a casual basis to full time for nearly two years.
Ryan’s ability to understand all aspects of our business is proving him to be a valuable asset. Ryan is normally the one who greets you as you walk through the doors.
Lloyd Baxter is our full time horse transport driver who is based in Melbourne out of our Oaklands Junction stables with our eight horse truck.
Lloyd has worked for some of the biggest names in this industry and is a welcome addition to our team.
He is heavily supported by Barossa local horseman, Trent “Nudge” Manning (who had previously worked for the Hayes family at Lindsay Park, alongside Tony McEvoy) and Luke O’Neill who drives the local based seven horse truck and float.
What makes me proud about being a business owner is to see what we have built from the ground up and now be a “go to” for the products and services we offer to the Barossa locals.
We are all facing the same uncertainty and challenges.
To keep the local economy driving forward will ensure the survival of local sports teams and community groups that we as a business support.
It’s also just as important to support local as we employ local people.
Valley Enterprises benefits the local community by offering a diverse range of products under one roof which saves locals time and money by driving outside of the Barossa to source the same products/services.
We are sponsors of the Tanunda Football Club and also support other local businesses from Evolution Animal Care (Inside Out), local hay and grain growers to the team at Bandicoot Clothing to name a few.
Our goal is to provide the best service and of course price to our customers.
Our diversity is unrivalled.
No one in the Barossa offers rural supplies, stock feed, landscape supplies and horse transport under the one roof.
We also have a small offering of hardware which is a category that will no doubt grow over time.
Monday – Friday – 8:00am – 5:00pm
Saturday – 8:00am – 1:00pm
Sundays – Closed
63 Basedow Road, Tanunda