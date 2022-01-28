Up to neck in rubbish

The Lyndoch Op Shop is up to its neck in rubbish, due to the community donating unsellable items, says Father Steven de Kleer, of Angaston.

The store has of late received donations of electric furniture, pram, bikes, car seats, soiled clothing, chipped crockery and broken items, all objects that cannot be sold due to obvious reasons.

Father de Kleer asked the community to be mindful of their donations and the store’s volunteers.

“The store has just recently had a cleanout and there was a lot of rubbish,” he said.

“Lots of our volunteers are older, so they’re unable to lift a lot of big items like furniture and prams and the shop does not have the facilities to clean clothing or fix certain things.

“It is really difficult for any of us to move certain things and we’re wasting about $3,000 a year on rubbish tip fees and skips.”

Father de Kleer said unfortunately the problem has been an issue across the whole region.

“I think this is starting to happen in many op shops,” he said.

“We (the volunteers) hope that perhaps The Barossa Council will start thinking about alternative ways to help these community op shops.”

Ms Sue Barratt, Lyndoch Op Shop volunteer said she asks all donations are brought in store.

“We’re open five and a half days a week, so there’s plenty of time for people to come by and drop items off in person,” she said.

“When people leave their items outside after hours, people that walk by actually go through them and make a mess on the footpath.

“It’s also easier for the volunteers if items are brought in because it means that’s less heavy lifting for them.”

Father de Kleer said although a lot of rubbish comes through, many positive donations are given to the op shop.

“We are lucky to have some people donate beautiful items,” he said.

“Sometimes we are lucky to receive clothing that still has the tag on it and we also get great stuff for children.

“Sometimes, with the rubbish we receive, we are actually able to recycle it and send it to foreign countries.

“We have a lady who comes in and cuts up all the rags we have and sells them to a factory.

“It’s great to know the community can be good in helping us help others.”