Two new cases today, two lanes open at Tanunda testing clinic

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported this morning, as South Australia hit a daily record for COVID testing yesterday.

The two new cases are linked to the Tenafeate Creek Wines at Yattalunga, a brother and sister aged in their 20s who spent time there on Sunday afternoon. This site remains of most concern to health authorities, as well as The Greek on Halifax.

New exposure sites have been listed on the SA Health website overnight, including some in Gawler and Elizabeth.

Long lines at COVID testing clinics has reflected a new daily record of 17,592 tests performed in South Australia yesterday.

There are still long lines at the Tanunda Hospital testing site, with reports of at least a four hour wait from The Clubhouse on Macdonnell Street this morning.

Traffic management has been put in place including some road closures off of Murray Street, and according to SA Health, a second drive through lane has been opened at the clinic today to assist with congestion.

While today’s low positive case number is encouraging, Premier Steven Marshall remained cautious.

“We’re not out of the woods yet. There’s still a huge number of test results to come in,” he said.

Premier Marshall said further updates will provided later today if there are any significant developments, otherwise authorities will move to once daily briefings.