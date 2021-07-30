Two new cases in quarantine

SA has recorded two new COVID cases today, which are both linked to the Modbury Cluster bringing the total amount of cases to 21.

The two cases have been in quarantine.

Earlier today, Premier Steven Marshall encouraged all South Australians to roll up their sleeve and have their vaccinations.

“You’ll be doing your bit for our state,” he said.

“This is the pathway out of the situation we find ourselves in.”

Whilst Premier Marshall said he understood there was hesitance, he is now noticing more people bringing themselves forward to receive their COVID vaccinations.