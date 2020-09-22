Truro’s cane toad tip-off

Truro has been croaking with news of a possible cane toad sighting in the main street recently.

David and Joanne Lemmey, who run the Post Office on Moorundie Street, were surprised to receive a phone call on Thursday morning from the Department of Primary Industries and Regions informing of them of the reported sighting on September 5.

“They wanted to know if we had heard anything or knew anything of cane toads here,” Joanne told The Leader.

“I thought, it’s not April so it can’t be an April Fool’s joke… We’ve been here for 10 years and never heard of anything like that in our lives here.”

According to PIRSA, two toads were reportedly seen near the town centre on the Sturt Highway, but the species was unable to be confirmed because the person who reported the sighting had already euthanised and disposed of the animals.

“Cane toads are sometimes accidentally introduced to South Australia from northern states in transport vehicles, often in supplies of farm produce,” a PIRSA spokesperson said.

“These are invasive pests that are not known to be in South Australia.”

Cane toads are tan, dark green or brownish in colour with rough, warty skin and a heavy build. They produce a poison that can be deadly to native animals and pets that attempt to eat them.

They can be confused with the SA native Banjo Frog, which is similar in appearance but has a large oval gland at the back of its legs, so if a suspected toad is sighted, PIRSA recommends the animal be secured and a report made to the Landscape Board.

David and Joanne have been asked to display a precautionary flyer with pictures of both species at the Post Office to create further awareness amongst the community.

“We wouldn’t want them getting in our waterways because we’ve got some nice little creeks around here,” said Joanne.

“It’s just something that you never expect to see in a little country town way away from wherever they’ve come from. It’s caused a little bit of a fuss.

“It’s good that people are actually taking notice though, and not just thinking it’s silly, and next thing you find 20 of them in your front yard.”