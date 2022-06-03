Trevor hangs up his keys

It was a bittersweet moment for Trevor Whitehorn of Angaston on Friday afternoon, as he prepared to receive his regular busload of school children outside Nuriootpa High School for his final ever Flaxman Valley run.

The 78 year old has been driving Link SA buses for a decade and says he will miss the camaraderie with other drivers, as well as his time with the children.

“One of the best parts of the job is the interaction with the kids,” Trevor said, not without a sparkle of emotion.

“When they get on, everyone says, g’day, when they get off they say, see-ya.

“We’ve had some kids from disadvantaged home lives who will sit down and have a chat in confidence to you.

“Because you’re friendly and non-judgmental and you treat them all the same, that sort of thing happens now and again, and I’m going to miss all of that.

“It gives you the feeling that you’re not just driving, you’re doing something for the kids.”

Trevor said he has run his bus with only two hard and fast rules: No leaving your seat unless the bus is stationary; and be as noisy as you like, as long as it’s happy noise.

“It led to being one of the quietest buses about, because they didn’t get a reaction from their driver!” Trevor chuckled.

It may be a case of third time lucky retiring for Trevor, as he says he has tried to give away work a couple of times already, but keeps finding other employment.

This time, wife, Janet will be happy to have him home again in the afternoons, and the couple plan to make the most of Trevor’s new-found free time with some travel.

“Our kids live in New South Wales, and the borders are open now, so we’re going to start doing trips over there,” said Trevor.

“I won’t have to worry about our boss trying to find a relief driver, because drivers are always in short supply.”

Trevor was farewelled by a group of other long-term drivers and their supervisor with breakfast on Friday at Soul with Zest in Angaston.