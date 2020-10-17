Training the next generation

A leading Barossa vineyard owner/operator is encouraging others to consider taking on apprentices and train them in an industry where there is a current shortage.

With the Federal Government’s 2020 Budget launching the JobMaker plan, Ebenezer’s Adrian Hoffmann said it would be really good to see some of the family vineyard businesses across the region consider taking on an apprentice in operational viticulture.

He has recently signed on apprentice, Josh Golder after seeing Jarrod Tozer successfully complete his apprenticeship with Dimchurch Vineyards in a Certificate III wine industry operations.

“Depending on the industry you can really build a career,” said Adrian.

Adrian adds developing the skills is also important.

“There is a real shortage of good people. These people are my eyes and ears in the vineyard and that’s handy for me,” said Adrian.

“You train them up and they know your standards and we have a high standard here and keep that going forward.”

The chance to undertake vines and wines at Nuriootpa High School gave Josh the taste of viticulture.

“I really enjoyed it… working in the vineyard, the picking and the pruning,” said Josh.

He has pursued two weeks of work experience, one as part of the Barossa Grape and Wine Association’s Education and Careers in Operational Viticulture Programme.

Josh will continue his senior school studies while working one day a week at Dimchurch Vineyards and taking on learning modules through TAFE’s Barossa Campus at Nuriootpa.

Jarrod, 21, said he has become passionate about the industry and initially it was a job.

He has completed his apprenticeship and continues to contribute to the Dimchurch Vineyard team.

“I like the idea of an apprenticeship because it gives you a good leg into the industry,” said Jarrod.

“As an apprentice, people are a bit more tolerant of you and give you a chance.”