Town bypass brings opportunity

It has been talked about for more than 20 years and now the township of Truro will be bypassed with main street traders concerned over a loss in business from passing traffic.

However, while the bypass will take the majority of the traffic away from the township, Truro and District Community Association chairman, Mr Andrew Philpott saw opportunity for tourists and commuters to still stop in Truro.

“There has been a lot of discussion about making the town more of a destination for travellers,” said Andrew.

“The geographical location of Truro in many ways works to our favour as many travellers are looking for a break when travelling between the Riverland and Adelaide. As such we need to make sure the town is an attractive and interesting place to stop, use local services and take a walk before heading on with a journey.”

He noted the highway divides the township and pointed to the associated noise, safety and pollution factors with heavy vehicle movements through the town.

“This affects the quality of life for residents living on and close to the main street,” Andrew said.

“There are differing views as to the merits of the bypass and naturally enough the main street traders are concerned over a loss in business from passing traffic.”

Andrew saw opportunity this bypass will bring in potentially attracting more housing into the township with a bypassed town “far more appealing” to families wishing to build and settle in the area.

In the short term, Andrew did note the important opportunities the Association and town can focus on, including the expected demand to cater for the increased movement of contractors and road workers.

As part of this too, is the input into the bypass design allowing travellers to quickly and easily exit and re-enter the highway once the bypass is built.

“Concept designs show that the bypass won’t be all that far from the town and hence we are keen to make sure that these highway exit and entry points allow for travellers to still come to the town, use our services and get back on their way simply and easily,” said Andrew

“So in many ways a bypass is a win-win for both travellers and business owners as those people who do come into the town will have a much quieter and safer space to use without the noise of heavy vehicles.

“This will allow for greatly improved streetscaping so that travellers have an improved environment to stop and make use of.”

Andrew said the Association is also working on a number of town improvement projects at the moment. This includes the activation of currently vacant main street land, tourism facilities at the town oval, beautification of local parks and reserves and interpretive signage to better explain and showcase the rich heritage of the town and district.