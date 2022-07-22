Tour Down Under returns to Barossa in 2023

The Barossa will again host the Santos Tour Down Under men’s race in 2023, marking the return of international cycling to South Australia.

Santos Tour Down Under Race Director Stuart O’Grady OAM said the Ziptrak Stage 1 on Wednesday, January 18 will feature a Tanunda start and finish.

“Ziptrak Stage 1 of the 2023 Santos Tour Down Under men’s race is all about the beautiful Barossa,” he said.

“Tanunda will host the stage start and finish – plus both its sprints – with the peloton also due to tackle four ascents of Menglers Hill. Two of these will offer King of the Mountain points.”

“Fans are invited to settle in as the world’s best cyclists travel through the region. Expect a blistering sprint finish along Tanunda’s Murray Street, the first from this direction in Santos Tour Down Under history.”

The Barossa Council Mayor Bim Lange said the 2023 fixture continues the region’s long association with the event.

“After a brief hiatus, we’re thrilled to welcome this premier event back to our beautiful region, as well as the thousands of visitors who will flock to the Barossa,” he said.

“With so many vantage points along the race route, we know Ziptrak Stage 1 will set the scene for a thrilling spectacle of international cycling.

“2023 is definitely going to be a big year for sports tourism events in the Barossa, and we look forward to this major boost to our local economy.”

The UCI World Tour event will be held in Adelaide and regional South Australia from 13-22 January 2023.