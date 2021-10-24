Tour Down ‘Over’ for 2022

For Barossa businesses, SANTOS Tour Down Under is one of the most successful events on the calendar bringing hundreds of tourists to the region. However, an inevitable decision to cancel next year’s event has left some disappointment.

Despite best efforts to keep the event alive, it was an impossible task for organisers as the chaos of international border closures and associated quarantine requirements for visiting international teams was too difficult.

In 2020, the event attracted 44,000 people, created 742 jobs and injected more than $66 million into the SA economy.

The Barossa Council Mayor, Mr Bim Lange acknowledged that the tour has always been an important event for the Barossa.

“As far as council is concerned, they do invest a significant amount of money in the tour,” he said.

“It’s great to have that international exposure, but understandably with COVID risks and where we are at the moment with uncertainty of border closures, I can understand it being cancelled.

“Particularly for the international riders it proves difficult.”

Events South Australia Executive Director, Hitaf Rasheed recognised the importance of the event to the people of South Australia.

“The Santos Tour Down Under is a much-loved event on the world cycling and Australian sporting calendar and an important economic driver for South Australia,” he said.

“We have fully explored all avenues, but unfortunately in the end it was the border closures and quarantine requirements for more than 400 people that make up the international teams that proved to still be too difficult to overcome.”

Even though the tour will not proceed, Mr Lange told The Leader council are keen to promote and be actively involved in events that keep the Barossa functioning in a way we have all been accustomed to.

In a brand-new event, Mr Lange said those who love cycling will be able to enjoy another event called ‘La Grande Gita, an inaugural Adelaide Italian Festival Ride in Tanunda on November 7 organised through Bike SA.

“The number of riders will depend on how many register, so I recommend anyone to register,” he said.

“It will be great to promote the Barossa.”