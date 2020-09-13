Total Eden re-branded as Nutrien Water

What’s in a name?

If you ask Theo Human, Branch Manager of the recently re-branded Nutrien Water in Nuriootpa, he will tell you that it’s not the name that is most important in a business, but the people behind it.

“I think at the end of the day you do business with people. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Established in the Barossa two years ago, irrigation business, Total Eden, as it has been known up until now, experienced growth beyond what anyone expected, building on the already strong industry presence of sister branches in Waikerie and Renmark.

In October last year, Total Eden’s parent company, Ruralco was acquired by multinational agribusiness, Nutrien, which has led to the re-branding of Total Eden to Nutrien Water to better reflect the change of ownership and signify the connection to national agribusiness, Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Embracing the change in name, Theo assures locals the quality service, attention to detail and the people will remain consistent.

“All the people in the building are staying the same as they were when it was Total Eden, in fact we’ve actually added on,” he said.

“Connor Arnold and Matt Lloyd joined last year, and we’ve still got Graham Waples and Jacqui Arnold in the business.

“Barry Scheer has just recently joined us, and we’ve got another project manager, Harry Smith joining us from the Riverland.

“While Ian Arnold has stepped back from branch management he has stayed on in a supporting technical role, both mentoring and training staff, and keeps valuable knowledge and experience in the business.”

Belonging to the Nutrien brand positions the Nuriootpa store within a superior nationwide network.

The water group alone consists of over 60 branches across Australia, diversified across all types water management and solutions, from mining to intensive horticulture and everything in between.

“While we’ve worked hard to get a lot of good resources in the building, it gives us an ability to draw on resources outside of the Barossa Valley if needed,” said Theo.

“We can move stock around between stores if we need something ASAP. It just gives us that flexibility to lean on our wider network to better serve our customers.

“We’ve also been supported by some great local businesses in the valley, as sub-contractors, and services, and hope to keep growing those relationships.”

As dedicated problem-solvers, Theo says the Nuriootpa team combines a good balance of technical know-how, local experience and expert product knowledge.

And most importantly, working together is key to their success in finding solutions for their customers, be they domestic or agricultural.

“We’re a very tight knit team in the Barossa shop… We’re not all sitting in our own silos, we’re very much working together to achieve what we need to,” said Theo.

“We’re not focussed on servicing only the corporates or big vineyards, some of our smaller vineyards are not even a hectare; we service the lot.

“If you’ve got irrigation needs, we’re there to help.”