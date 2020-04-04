Today’s Words of Wellbeing

Find the facts and minimise social media

Feeling worried during a stressful event such as the current global pandemic is normal, and healthy levels of stress actually help make helpful and healthy choices.

We can take steps to recognise and manage our stress to refocus on the positive things in life and prevent escalating into more severe anxiety or even panic.

Even though some things have been restricted, there is still so much we can do.

Unfortunately, there is a section of media that tends to focus on extreme scenarios and portray graphic and distressing images which evoke a heightened state of anxiety and fear.

Similarly, when we see our supermarkets bare and others frightened, the fear becomes every bit as contagious as the virus itself.

Try to limit your exposure to related media including social media sites that ‘feed’ on the sense of panic.

Instead, find factual information from reliable sources eg. the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Australian Government’s Health Alert (www.health.gov.au), both easily found online.

Alternatively, you can phone the Australian Government’s National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020 080. Keep your focus on fun too.