Time to explore your own backyard

While the travel industry has been shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, the manager of Phil Hoffmann Travel’s Barossa branch, Ms Laura Martino encourages those with travel plans to revisit them, saying the world is waiting.

Bringing clients home safely from all over the world and looking after clients with impacted bookings, Laura described the last few months in relation to COVID-19 as unprecedented.

However, she remained positive of the opportunity to travel, citing opportunities to travel within South Australia and once borders open, going beyond the

state.

“With the opening of intrastate travel we are starting to plan trips for our clients within our beautiful state, whilst providing options and information for interstate travel as government restrictions work towards easing,” said Laura.

“What we do know is that the recent lifting of the government-imposed restrictions will allow South Australians to initially explore their own backyard, and we have so much to offer!

“From Kangaroo Island to the Murray River or up north to the Flinders Ranges, Phil Hoffmann Travel can ensure your time away is memory made.

“Hopefully this will be followed in the next month or so by the relaxing of State borders, which may allow travel to start flowing for the July school holidays to popular interstate destinations such as Noosa, Gold Coast and the Top End of Northern

Territory.”

Laura said Phil Hoffmann Travel are working with all industry bodies to ensure they have the most up to date information to provide their clients to ensure safety and travel options.

“Many of our Barossa clients have simply transferred their travel to a similar time in 2021 with many cruise lines and tour companies offering extra incentives to do so to ensure clients are not further disadvantaged where possible,” said Laura.

“International travel appears to be a little way off, most likely towards the end of 2020 or early 2021; with the exception of New Zealand where a ‘Trans-Tasman bubble’ is being created.

“This will allow travel to possibly start at a similar time to all other interstate travel, offering clients to visit the fiordlands, glacier regions, national parks and mountains of the South Island or experience the culture, winelands and the beautiful beaches of the North Island of New Zealand.”

Laura said she and the team at Phil Hoffmann Travel Barossa miss their clients and look forward to fulfilling travel goals into the future.

“Most travellers are still in the dreaming phase, searching through virtual tours, exploring our website and watching all sorts of travel-tainment,” said

Laura.

“It is a great time to now getaway on a South Australian escape whilst you start to think about holidays further afield.

“Our amazing Barossa Valley team are waiting to look after you! Our passion for travel, experience and knowledge will ensure you are looked after all the way… when you are ready.. we’re here!”