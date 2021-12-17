Time for action

The front page of last week’s The Leader brought back a rush of unsettling memories for Nuriootpa resident, Vikki Kroehn.

Another twisted wreckage photographed at the notorious Nuriootpa intersection of Samuel Road and Greenock Road, yet another crash at the very spot she experienced her own frightening incident on Easter Sunday, 2019.

“I was travelling to Adelaide and I came from Nuri heading towards the highway… and out the corner of my eye, a car came down Samuel Road, and launched straight into my car,” Ms Kroehn told The Leader on Friday, standing just metres from where the crash, which wrote off her vehicle and left her passenger with lifelong injuries, occurred.

“It affects your whole life. It changes your life. You never think it’s going to happen to you, but you can’t control what the other person is doing on the road.”

Ms Kroehn was among a group of concerned parties who gathered at a street corner meeting to express their concerns and experiences of the infamous intersection last week, in response to the latest crash in which a truck failed to give way, sending both it and a car careening into a Stobie pole and roadside signage on December 2.

Neighbouring resident and business owner, Mr Neville Linke has been leading a community campaign to have the intersection upgraded to help prevent future crashes.

Last week, as reported by The Leader, he met with Ms Ashton Hurn, Liberal Candidate for Schubert, who delivered news that the giveway sign on Samuel Road would be replaced by a stop sign.

Contrary to that report, Mr Linke says he is actually not “thrilled” with a stop sign, and would much rather see a roundabout installed at the intersection, labelling the announcement as the government “marking time”.

“I’m 100 percent behind a roundabout because we’ve got other roundabouts in the Barossa and they work perfectly,” he said.

“We as a company would even be willing to donate the land they require to put one in.”

On Friday it was Member for Light, Mr Tony Piccolo’s turn to attend the intersection and meet with residents.

He said SAPOL statistics show the intersection has been the site of at least 15 crashes over the past five years.

“Local residents dread this intersection every day, so it needs more than a photo opportunity visit by the Minister to make a difference,” Mr Piccolo said, referencing a visit to the intersection by Transport Minister, Mr Corey Wingard earlier this year.

“It is inevitable that more accidents will happen. The government must stop sitting on its hands and act quickly before another crash.”

Mr Piccolo praised The Leader for its recent campaigns to improve of other dangerous Barossa intersections, and urged the community to continue to back residents in regards to the Greenock and Samuel Roads intersection.

For crash survivors like Vikki Kroehn, the dread of having what happened to her happen to someone else is a compelling reason to speak out and be involved with the campaign.

“I don’t want to see somebody go through what I’ve had to go through, or what my passenger went through,” she said.

“I don’t want to see a fatality, I really don’t.”



