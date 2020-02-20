Thousands of people at Barossa Fringe on Tour

Thousands of locals and tourists alike celebrated the Barossa Fringe on Tour over the weekend, with the event as a whole being deemed a resounding success by organisers.

The four day event, a collaboration with the Adelaide Fringe, featured 13 acts, which included music, caberet, magic, art, wellness and comedy at various Barossa venues.

Many of the events were free or very low cost, which meant it was family-friendly and everyone could get involved.

Ms Kirsty Hage, The Barossa Council’s Manager of Community and Culture said it was an amazing success on all fronts.

“Barossa Fringe on Tour attracted an estimated 9,000 people at events across the programme,” she said.

“Over four days the Barossa hosted 13 amazing events and while we are yet to collate the feedback from all host venues, initial feedback has been extremely positive with a number of sold-out events.

“The Barossa Fringe Launch Party on Saturday really activated Tanunda’s town centre and it was wonderful to see so many families and groups getting into the spirit of the event and enjoying the free activities on offer.”

Kirsty added that the festival was another example of Barossa collaboration.

“We’d like to thank the host venues for having faith in the programme and also the broader community for showing their support,” she said.

“Events like this really contribute to our local economy and community and help the Barossa build its reputation as a destination for great events and live music as well as wine and food.”

Tourism Barossa’s Regional Tourism Manager, Ms Cathy Wills described the event as a celebration of our region’s creative art sector.

“We are grateful to sponsors, volunteers, venues and community groups who worked tirelessly to bring the Barossa Fringe 2020 programme together,” said Cathy.

“What an incredible celebration of our region’s creative arts sector. The diversity and creativity of the Barossa Fringe events over the weekend were absolutely fantastic.

“The programme really put the spotlight on our thriving creative community and has given people another reason to visit and explore the Barossa!”