Thousands enjoy Angaston Show

Early indications are that the Angaston Show will make a profit from this year’s event as thousands flocked to the Angas Recreation Park on February 27.

Show secretary, Mrs Chris Linke said she saw a line-up of show goers like she had never seen before and recognised the community support.

“It was amazing… the constant flow of people and the amount of people that came,” Chris said.

“With COVID, things had to be done a bit different but the line up of people… the gates, we had never been smashed like that before.”

COVID restrictions meant the show were permitted to have 1,000 attendees at one time.

Chris said it was the type of show that meant people were “coming and going” and noted how full the complex looked during the day.

“It was the first big event for the year and was so hugely supported by the community which is fantastic,” Chris said.

Chris cited a few standouts from the event including the three day horses in action programme, the truck show and shine, a record attendance in the kid’s zone and the continual line up to get into the show hall.

She also acknowledged the COVID compliance from those who attended.

“It was great weather and there was a great feel,” Chris said.

“We just hope that everyone had a great day and a great start to the show season.”

Chris is already looking to next year, drawing on highlights from the weekend that are expected to make a return.

This includes a bigger and better truck show and shine and the Barossa Upstairs Downstairs event.

“We do want to make sure there’s different things next year and we will have the shearing back,” Chris said.