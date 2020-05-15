A free service to boost your business exists within the Barossa valley.

It’s called Entrepreneurship Facilitator Services (EFS) and it’s dedicated to supporting you on your business journey. Dee Edwards is your Entrepreneurship Facilitator in the region working to guide and mentor business founders and owners.

Funded by the Department of Education, Skills and Employment and hosted by Flinders University New Venture Institute, Dee offers personalised assistance, tailored mentoring, links and referrals to resources and no cost business programs and workshops.

“I’m amazed at the depth and breadth of regional homegrown business in the Barossa. I’m proud to support the rich business community that already exists and help raise even greater potential by supporting people to start a business and create their own job”, says Dee.

Based in the Barossa, Dee is the business founder herself and understands the challenges and opportunities that small businesses face. She now uses her passion and experience to guide others in an empathetic, honest and skilled way.

If you have a business idea or are looking to grow your business, get in touch with Dee. There is no cost or limit to the number of times you can meet with her.

nviflinders.com.au/eNVIsion-BYMN-booking