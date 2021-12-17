Think Tank review: What the Barossa has learnt so far

Water supply and keeping a steady workforce in the Barossa were among topics discussed at the Regional Development Australia Barossa (RDA) Think Tank Review, which was held at the Tanunda Bowling Club on Friday.

The event provided an opportunity for businesses to hear outcomes of the 2019 Think Tank.

Other topics discussed included: a new destination marketing plan, climate change and sustainability for the region and how to move forward when it comes to character preservation.

In the past two years years, the Think Tank discussions have enabled local organisations to take on recommendations, and implement them to make a positive change for the future of our region.

CEO of RDA Barossa, Ms Anne Moroney acknowledged the importance of future employment opportunities.

“There is no better way to teach someone through traineeships and apprenticeships,” she said.

“We have investigated what it takes to find and keep employees.”

Assisting people in the region become employment ready and upskilling them has been a focus the past two years.

Since 2019, Ms Moroney said the Barossa Campus has been an important foundation for upskilling those in the Barossa.

“There are about 250 students who have been registered with the campus and 60 regular users who have access 24 hours,” she added.

“We have been witnessing great results.”

What the RDA Barossa have learnt so far:

• Barossa can be true and strong and embrace adjacent opportunity.

• For economic diversity we look for the opportunities.

• People and care factor build culture and community.

• Sustainability isn’t enough – need to regenerate.

• Specialisation increases competitiveness and market share.

• Valuing intellectual property enhances specialisation.

• Inclusion increases workforce potential.

• Creativity and connectedness increase innovation in business and industry.

The review also revealed it was imperative that Barossa and other regions investigate independent water sources.

Last year, the RDA Barossa developed a proposal for the state and federal government for the sourcing of the water in hopes of receiving a grant.

Currently, RDA has been investigating water supply from the River Murray and Bolivar.

This water plan would be set to raise Barossa’s wine output.

A focus on the quality and pricing needs to be considered, as well as the purification of the water, which is costly.

A reliable, secure and suitable water source for the Barossa soil, vineyard microclimates and the future are necessary.

The RDA understands that the Barossa grape growing has shown a steady decline in grape revenue and strong linkages between the rainfall and revenue.

This fluctuation is more typical and of unirrigated agriculture.