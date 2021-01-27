celebrating our strong and resilient Barossa

“The Parade is a hallmark event of the Festival, steeped in history, it delivers plenty of fanfare, colour and excitement thanks to the community’s willingness to participate and have a little fun,” said Jenny.

“The 2019 Festival was quite a spectacle with a record 60 plus floats taking part in the procession from Nuriootpa to Tanunda. Event organisers and spectators were blown away with the sheer creativity and effort that went into creating some of the floats and it’s fair to say we’re hoping this year will be the same, if not bigger and better.

“Let’s show visitors how great our region is by coming together and putting on one incredible show!”

Apart from the thrills and excitement of being part of the Parade, all floats entered will have an opportunity to win one or more of the following awards including Best Constructed Float, Best Costume Display, Best Wine Industry Float, Best Emergency Services Float (new), Best School Float (new), Best Town Float (new), Best Vintage Vehicle , Best Community Float (Schools, towns, volunteer/local groups, local businesses, civic bodies, etc.) and People’s Choice Award.

The Parade will travel from Tanunda to Nuriootpa this year with event organisers encouraging everyone to make a full day of the celebrations and suggest coffee and breakfast in Tanunda before staking your claim along the Parade route to catch all the excitement.

Register your float in the Vintage Festival Parade via www.barossavintagefestival.com.au

Early bird registrations close 5 February ($50) and final registrations close 5 March ($75).

The Vintage Festival Parade is proudly presented by The Co-op.