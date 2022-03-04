The Leader voted amongst state’s best

For the second year running The Leader was again most awarded S.A. newspaper. The Country Press SA Annual Awards night was held at the Adelaide Convention Centre last Friday.

The night commenced with The Leader winning for Best Advertisement – Image Branding for Three 75 Bar.

Judge, Mark Clemow said, “This is a stunning advertisement that simply conveys so much about the client and their product.

“Beautifully staged and lit, the food is the star and the epicurean desire it prompts is motivation to check the contact details to book a table.

“Few readers would turn the page without dwelling for a time to take in the delectable images and checking who is presenting them.”

The Leader then went on to win the Best Advertising Feature Category with its Artisans of the Barossa Grand Opening Feature.

Judge, Rob Duffield said, “Beautifully laid out, designed grand opening feature with stunning high quality photography that would have captured many thousands of locals fervent about what’s best in Barossa food and wine.

“The dominant use of photography in this feature was outstanding and suited the feature subject.

“The many advertisements were creative and matched the feature layout well.

“Editorial content was short, sharp and to the point.

“The Meet the Artisans section effectively enhanced this quality feature as well. A worthy winner of this year’s award.”

The Leader was also highly commended for The Clubhouse celebrating 130 years.

The Leader journalist, Mel Jaunay won Best Community Profile for her article on Melissa Whyte titled, “On eating giraffes”.

Judge, John Dawkins, MLC, said, “This piece is a very well written and entertaining to read, capturing the challenges that subject Melissa Whyte has faced across her lifetime.

“The piece tells the story of Nuriootpa artist and author, Melissa Whyte and the struggles she has overcome since a car accident left her seriously injured when she was 16.

“The writer, Mel Jaunay uses bright and evocative language which works to effectively convey the positive spirit of her subject.

“From this piece it is clear that Melissa Whyte has lived a difficult life, but Jaunay focuses on Whyte’s resilience and optimism, leaving the reader with an uplifting message.”

Tony Robinson, Editor, won for Best Editorial Writing with his campaign for changes to road signage.

Judge, Shauna Black said, “Tony Robinson showcases the best attributes of the editorial in all of its power.

“He campaigned relentlessly for changes to road signage with a clear goal of saving lives and his work achieved an excellent outcome for his regional community.

Pete Thornton, photographer, was awarded Best Photo in The Barossa Mag.

Celeste Newbery, The Leader journalist won for Best Road Safety Reporting for a campaign by the newspaper to drive change to local road signs.

Judge, Brad Keighran said, “This was a wonderful example of a newspaper and journalist understanding the needs of the community and persisting with stories to drive change.

“Key to this was covering a range of opinions from residents and commercial operators to back up the need for change.

“As a set of stories, it was very compelling and there is no doubt the change in signs will save lives.”

In other categories The Leader won third place for Best Advertisement – Priced Product while The Barossa Mag won second place for Best Supplement.