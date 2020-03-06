The Leader scores hat-trick at Country Press Awards

It was a night of glitz, glamour and gongs for The Leader at the annual Country Press SA 2019 Awards held at the Stamford Grand in Glenelg last Friday night.

One hundred and twenty-six guests attended the Association’s night of nights, including representatives from Country Press SA newspapers, politicians, sponsors, interstate guests and industry professionals.

The Barossa’s favourite newspaper ended the evening with a hat-trick of awards, including Best Front Page, Best Advertisement (Image/Branding) and Best Supplement for The Barossa Mag.

Editor, Tony Robinson was particularly pleased with the Best Front Page win, a first for The Leader.

Judge, Wanda Dunnet described the winning front page as a “standout”, featuring engaging photography by Alicia Lüdi-Schutz and story by Emma Clark during a heatwave in January, 2019.

The praise continued for Best Advertisement, with judge, Mark Clemow noting that the winning ad, which was part of a campaign for Lyndoch Motors, “reflects what country newspapers are capable of creating when they take control and assemble all of their resources.”

It was the second time in three years that The Barossa Mag has been recognised as Best Supplement, in an increasingly competitive category.

“This significant achievement signifies that the work we’re doing is indeed to the highest industry standard,” said The Leader’s Darren Robinson.

“This recognition is attributed to the hard work of our dedicated team of passionate, local experts and is a celebration of their combined talents.”

Additionally, The Leader placed second for Best Advertising Feature and Best House Advertisement, and Mel Jaunay was named runner up in the Excellence in Journalism category.

Stories by Alicia Lüdi-Schutz placed third in Best Community Profile and Best Sports Story, with The Leader also placing third for Best Road Safety reporting for its coverage of the Sturt Highway speed limit reduction.