As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
We have started up our own website, www.thebarossapatissier.com.
We are constantly adding new products and packs to adjust to our customer’s requirements.
We offer both pick up at our Tanunda base or delivery within the Barossa region on Saturday mornings.
From next week, in addition to ordering through our website, we will also be back at the Barossa Farmers Market, where you will be able to collect our products by ordering online through their website.
Stuart started the business in 2016, with a stall at the Barossa Farmers Market after many year’s experience as a trained patissier.
He has a passion for creating mouth watering pastries, all made onsite overnight on Fridays for sale on Saturday mornings, along with partner, Lindy – who assists as marketer and chief dishwasher.
Both have full time jobs, but love getting out on Saturdays and meeting their customers to bring a smile to their faces.
The Barossa Farmers Market is an institution in the Barossa, an amazing place for locals and tourists alike to sample and take away the best produce the Barossa offers.
Whilst the market is not operating in its traditional form, a lot of small producers have taken a huge hit to their incomes – many families rely on the market financially.
Thankfully, many stall holders are now offering an online order service and make it as easy as possible for locals to still buy from local farmers.
We make a point of also supporting our fellow stall holders, as well as our local coffee shops.
We use local ingredients whenever possible including free range chicken from Barossa Hill Butchers, flour from Cummins Mills, milk and cream from Jersey Fresh and fruit and vegetables from Fenton Farms – just to name a few.
By offering a free delivery service to our customers, we are assisting people who are self isolating to still be able to enjoy freshly made pastries without leaving their homes.
Our products are made with, where possible, all local ingredients.
Pastries are made with traditional French methods and you can be assured that everything is freshly baked only hours before it is delivered to your door or collected from our base in Tanunda.
We can also cater for your individual needs – wedding cakes and other special occasion cakes are Stuart’s particular interest.
Delivered to your door Saturday mornings or pick up via our base in Tanunda.