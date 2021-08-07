Testing times on the frontline

Barossa frontline healthcare workers have played a key part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the community. However Angaston Medical Centre staff said the evolving changes during the 7-day lockdown was stressful at times.

Nurse practitioner, Jo Lewis from Angaston Medical Centre said as a nurse the stress comes from not knowing what will happen from one day to the next.

“It can also be stressful in regards to potentially coming into contact with a positive case because there are professional and personal consequences,” Ms Lewis said.

“Information can change within a clinical session, meaning we need to be constantly ready to adapt.

“The team, including reception staff, have all been involved with direct care and support each other as best we can.”

During the lockdown, Dr Adrian Griscti said the team was fortunate that they were still able to run the practice.

“Apart from decreasing the number of chairs in the waiting room and wearing masks, I did a lot more Telehealth,” he said.

“It really helps that I know a lot of my patients well because I was able to manage most of the Telehealth consults without the patient having to leave their home.

“Overwhelmingly, our community has pulled together and supported each other as Barossans always do.

“On a positive note, we have all learnt a lot about infection control by navigating through the pandemic and no matter how stressful things get, if we all work together, we will get there safely.”

Whilst times are tough and the community learns to adapt, kindness is important.

“As time goes on people are becoming fatigued from the constant changes and uncertainty of the future,” Ms Lewis said.

“This has broadly caused two outcomes frustrated impatience, or on the flip side thanks and gratitude for our efforts to help.”

Dr Griscti said at times the new mandatory mask wearing has been stressful.

“I remind those who are negative about masks and other issues that we are lucky to have the level of freedom in South Australia that not many other places have,” he added.

“I remind patients that we are all in this together.

“I have spent more time during the pandemic providing pastoral care than I have ever done before in my career.

“I am really lucky in that I have a very supportive and understanding wife who is a very good listener (and cook).”

With COVID vaccinations being the driving force as the pathway out of the pandemic, Dr Griscti urged Barossa residents to roll up their sleeves.

“Please get vaccinated. Don’t wait.

“The time is now if we want our freedom back.”

“Together we can beat this,” Ms Lewis said.

Dr Griscti said since lockdown ended the practice has noticed an increase of vaccination bookings.

“A major limiting factor in the number of people that we can vaccinate is ensuring that we comply with the one person per four square metre limit!,” he said.

“We are now running extra vaccination clinics on Saturday mornings.”

“I hope that 2022 returns us to some semblance of normality.”