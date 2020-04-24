As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Our medication delivery service has hugely expanded with lots of different options. We even have a car park service at TWC Nuriootpa.
We are able to keep prescriptions on file and have an app available to order medications, take payment ie click and collect.
In conjunction with local medical centres, we are accepting digital prescription images fax and email so that you can have a doctor’s appointment and have your medication delivered all without leaving your home.
We also carry many Self care ranges that people may be having trouble accessing elsewhere from haircare (colours, shampoos, etc) to hair removal, dental products, soaps and washes, nail care. – if we don’t have the brand you normally get we can try and source it.
There is a proud tradition of pharmacy owners in our town and while I (Travis Schiller) am the current custodian of the business it has been in the hands of wonderful community minded people like John Reusch and Guy Ewing for many years.
We have a large team of locals that care for the community around them and are proud to serve particularly in these uncertain times.
Local businesses means jobs for locals and keeping money within our community.
By banding together and supporting each other we will come out stronger on the other side.
The provision of medications and advice to ensure people’s healthcare. Assisting them in isolation or quarantine with a delivery service.
Helping the well-being needs through provision of self care products.
We pride ourselves on being a consistent provider for the community and offer trusted advice and products that help the community to maintain good health and wellbeing.
While the operating environment has changed and challenged us we are still able to provide the community with this essential service.
Monday – Friday
8:30am – 5pm
Barossa
10/1 Murray Street, Nuriootpa
Nuriootpa
37 Murray Street, Nuriootpa