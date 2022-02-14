Ten years of ‘the friendly market’

Mount Pleasant Farmers Market 10th birthday celebrations, also marked the retirement of inaugural co-manager, Mrs Genevieve Hebart.

Mrs Hebart alongside husband, Chris were among the team who brought the market to fruition in 2012.

“The last 10 years as manager of the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market have been an extraordinary experience,” Mrs Hebart said.

“I have been able to use my previous experience in management to assemble a team of individuals, both paid and voluntary, to develop what has become an integral event in the Mount Pleasant calendar, and is a state and nationally recognised authentic Farmers Market.”

Mrs Hebart has been supported by Terese Stephens, who will now co-manage the market alongside newly appointed Mrs Chelsea Honner.

“I look forward to the future development of the market over the next 10 years as a local customer,” Mrs Hebart said.

Mrs Honner joins the management team with an event and styling background.

“The value and commitment of Genevieve to the market is overwhelming, but I am very excited to take on the challenge and have a lot of ideas to help enhance the already successful market,” Mrs Honner said.

“One thing that stands out to me about the market is the amazing sense of community.

“Everybody has been so welcoming, and I can’t get over the generosity of stallholders, members and the volunteers.

“It’s such a wonderful market.”

Celebrity chef, Mr Simon Bryant returned to the market to celebrate the milestone, after he attended the official opening in 2012.

“I am humbled that the market board has considered me to be a part of the celebrations,” Mr Bryant said.

Among official attendees at the market on Saturday were Mayor of The Barossa Council, Bim Lange, Local Member for Schubert, Mr Stephan Knoll and Federal Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin.

The committee will hosted a gala dinner event last night to announce and present market stalwarts and life members with awards.