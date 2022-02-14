Tech teacher’s mighty adventure

He might not have sailed the seven seas, but John Hegarty has travelled 246 kilometres in a seven day solo voyage that has taken him along some of the most remote stretches of the Mighty Murray.

“It was quite the adventure and something I’ve been planning for the last 12 months,” said the Greenock father of two.

John converted a 16 foot plywood catamaran named “Peppercorne” into a solar-powered river cruiser, re-purposing and recycling second hand components for the project.

“It’s a beautiful old boat with lots of history,” John said of the former racing vessel he bought well over 20 years ago.

Sails were temporarily swapped for an array of domestic solar panels which doubled as the power source and shade. The boat also has an electronic proportional steering system, which he admits was “a bit of overkill but worked a dream”.

“My son, William designed the steering system for me – a little black remote control box with a throttle and another control that steers. It’s on a lead so you can operate it anywhere on the boat – it’s similar to playing a video game!”

A “retired” cordless drill was re-purposed to power the rudder system and a friend loaned him the drive motor.

“It’s a starter motor from a World War II bomber, so it’s this historical, beautifully made motor which ran like clockwork the whole time,” added John.

“That was bolted onto a Clipper Outboard Motor conversion kit from back in the 1960s that I found in my fathers shed.

“Half the challenge was to see if I could make all this work!”

Conventional lead acid batteries connected in series, were charged by the solar panels and in turn powered the 24V motor system. A separate lithium battery kept a small fridge running.

John was still soldering and working out last minute contingency plans just hours before launching from Mildura on January 16.

“William and my nephew, Harry McInerney joined me for the first afternoon once we put the boat in the water and we headed probably 30 km downstream and set up camp for the night. They got picked up and the following day I headed off on my own.”

With New South Wales starboard and Victoria, port, John then headed for the South Australian border, travelling through four locks, and finding suitable camping spots on the bank each afternoon.

“I probably chose one of the quietest sections of the river there is,” John said.

“That in itself was very special, it was just so beautiful and peaceful to cruise through.

“When I went through Lock 7, I was chatting to the Lock Master and asked him how busy he had been. He said well, you are the only boat that has come through this week! COVID worries were out the window for quite awhile there.”

Lunch was eaten along the way, whilst travelling at an average cruising speed of about 8 kilometres an hour and even faster with a tail wind.

“At one point I hit a maximum speed of 11.1 km/h,” John said.

There were only a few minor issues which were fixed along the way, including a “couple of little glitches” when wakeboats caused water to splash into a sensor for the steering system.

“I worked out a strategy where you had to turn into the wake from these boats, otherwise the whole thing would be whoosh! Almost throwing things off the boat and into the river.”

John finished his trip at the Old Customs’ House upstream from Paringa, a few days short of his original plan because of a worrying weather forecast.

“I was going to run for a few extra days but we had these severe weather warnings and possible thunderstorms. I thought it would be prudent to get off the water.”

John’s trip would never have worked as well as it did without his “wonderful family support crew” including wife, Rose who packed him a “sensational food

pantry”.

Reflecting on his feat, the Nuriootpa High School technical studies teacher said he use a variety of his teaching skills in getting his boat ready, from electronics, automotive, wood and metalwork. He also proved he could meet the challenge of cruising the Murray both sustainably and on a budget.

“While the sun shone, the boat went,” John said.

“It was a real boy’s own adventure and I would do it again in a flash… I loved it.

“Hopefully I will get to travel other sections of the Murray in the future.”