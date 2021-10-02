Teachers in line for the jab

Getting vaccinated is at the top of the list for a number of Nuriootpa Primary School teachers these school holidays after the State Government announced last week that educators will get priority walk-in access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

School and pre-school staff statewide will get priority access to Pfizer and AstraZenecca jabs without an appointment during the two-week break if they have not yet had their first dose to help boost the state’s vaccine statistics.

Ms Sally Davies, acting deputy principal said she was pleased with the State Government’s announcement.

“About 50 per cent of our staff are vaccinated, and that’s more so the older staff who have had their AstraZenecca shot, which was more readily available,” she said.

“Pfizer hasn’t been as easy to get as AstraZenecca and a lot of our younger staff were unable to find time for an appointment, especially with the wait being ridiculously long.”

Ms Davies said having more staff vaccinated would help protect students from COVID-19 if there were an outbreak.

“Initially, doctors and researchers said children couldn’t get COVID, but we know that’s not the case,” she said.

“Protecting the children is paramount and if there was an outbreak this would stop the risk of them catching the virus.”

Staff would need to take either identification, a letter from the site or a pay slip to show they are educators and be

eligible for priority walk-in access.

Ms Sarah Powell, teacher said scheduling a vaccination appointment out of school

hours was difficult.

“It’s really hard to find a time out of school hours because they’re either taken or not available at all,” she said.

“Many places have limited walk-ins so to know teachers have first priority is fantastic.

“I’ll make it my priority to go in the school holidays to keep myself, the school and wider community safe.”