The countdown to Christmas is on and Tanunda retailers are rallying together to offer some much needed retail therapy in a year when it’s welcomed more than ever.

Jo Seabrook, Manager Tourism Services, The Barossa Council said last year’s Tanunda Christmas Shopping Night attracted excellent attendance and whilst this year will look a little different to keep everyone COVID safe, the experience will be just as enjoyable.

“We’ve got some really special, unique products and shops here that you cannot get anywhere else and I think that is a big point of difference,” Jo said of the shopping experience in Tanunda.

To be held on November 19 from 5-8 p.m. the event is described as a fun evening of shopping, special offers and entertainment.

“We are combining our Barossa Made Market that we’ve been running at the Visitor Centre for quite a few years now, with the Tanunda traders to bring one big event together thinking ‘the more the merrier!” Jo said.

“We have Steve Angel providing entertainment and he’ll talk about what the different traders are doing as well to help disperse people throughout the whole street.

“There’s not a lot of events on at the moment, so this is something the community can get behind to support local shops in their main street, as well as our local makers, artists and craftspeople at the market in the town square.”

The evening has been promoted in Adelaide and Tanunda retailers are eager to roll out the welcome mat.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from people wanting to come down from outside the region,” said Jo.

Restaurants and cafés are also staying open, adding to the vibrant, festive atmosphere.

“People can shop and get a bite to eat, spend some time and support local traders,” said Jo.

“So come along, bring your friends and make a night of it!”

Mark Battersby of Wohlers, Tanunda’s largest retailer, said the Christmas shopping night was important for a whole range of reasons.

“With everything that has been cancelled this year, I think it’s great that Tanunda is able to shine and host an event,” said Mark.

“It’s an opportunity for our local community and businesses to participate in a magical Christmas experience.”

Christmas decorations and twinkling lights are creating a spectacular display in the Wohlers’ shop windows, helping to bring extra joy to the festive season and ensuring it flows out into Murray Street and beyond.

“Wohlers is excited to be part of the event and we are offering one night only specials, gift with purchase, and a $1,000 gift basket giveaway,” said Mark of their contribution to the evening.

“Most importantly, we’d love everyone to support the traders at Tanunda and all the wonderful businesses – it’s going to be a great night!”