Wednesday, April 8, 2020

shop local at TANINDA BAKERY

shop local
and support
local jobs

As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

Tanunda Bakery

>> Elke Trinkle of Tanunda Bakery.

Given the current climate, what ways have you adapted your business?

And what do you currently offer?

For us it’s generally business as usual except that everything is prepared for takeaway. However, we are offering personal delivery in the Barossa to help those who are more vulnerable, like the elderly, who don’t want to leave their house as well as those who are self-isolating.

People can browse our website to see our full product range, give us a call, and place their order for same day delivery if the order is placed before 11 a.m

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

We started serving the community in 1996 and were operating out of just one unit which once was three in our current building.

Since then we have extended to include the café and added more lines to our production. Everyone will find something they’ll love!

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

Without local support, local businesses will suffer. The community as a whole will benefit in the long term if we continue to help and support one another so that we all see it through this difficult time.

Local businesses also employ local people – it’s a win-win situation for everyone.

How does your business benefit the community?

Our business is one of many supplying the Barossa with food, in particular bread which is a staple food in our society. We also employ locals.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

We are very proud about our German heritage and are passionate about passing it on to the Barossa community by continually producing high quality German Rye sourdoughs, yeast cakes such as Bienenstich and the most important in our opinion – die Brezel!

contact details

phone

08 8563 0096

open

Monday – Friday: 7am – 5.30pm
Saturday: 7am – 3pm

Closed Sundays and Public Holidays

Address

181 Murray Street, Tanunda

web

www.tanunda-bakery.com.au

