shop local at TANINDA BAKERY

As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
For us it’s generally business as usual except that everything is prepared for takeaway. However, we are offering personal delivery in the Barossa to help those who are more vulnerable, like the elderly, who don’t want to leave their house as well as those who are self-isolating.
People can browse our website to see our full product range, give us a call, and place their order for same day delivery if the order is placed before 11 a.m
We started serving the community in 1996 and were operating out of just one unit which once was three in our current building.
Since then we have extended to include the café and added more lines to our production. Everyone will find something they’ll love!
Without local support, local businesses will suffer. The community as a whole will benefit in the long term if we continue to help and support one another so that we all see it through this difficult time.
Local businesses also employ local people – it’s a win-win situation for everyone.
Our business is one of many supplying the Barossa with food, in particular bread which is a staple food in our society. We also employ locals.
We are very proud about our German heritage and are passionate about passing it on to the Barossa community by continually producing high quality German Rye sourdoughs, yeast cakes such as Bienenstich and the most important in our opinion – die Brezel!
Monday – Friday: 7am – 5.30pm
Saturday: 7am – 3pm
Closed Sundays and Public Holidays
181 Murray Street, Tanunda