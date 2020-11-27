Support for Vintage Festival ‘heart-warming’

With event registrations now closed ahead of the 2021 Barossa Vintage Festival, Festival Director, Ms. Jenny O’Brien said the response to the much-loved community Festival has been “heart-warming”.

“We are thrilled to have over 75 events registered as part of the official 2021 programme and thank the community and local businesses for their trust, support and confidence,” said Jenny acknowledging the changing landscape of major events.

“The programme, showcasing Barossa’s diverse offering of experiences across wine, food, heritage and community, will feature premium ticketed events as well as free community events making the five-day Festival accessible to all.

“Our aim is to deliver a Festival that reflects and showcases the strength, resilience and diversity of the Barossa community and gives people (both locals and visitors) a chance to celebrate the Barossa way of life.”

Ahead of the official programme launch (earmarked for December 10) the visual brand for the Festival, designed by Greg Hamilton of G-Think Studio has also been released.

Printed programmes are set for release in early February, 2021.

The creativity reflects the essence and foundation of the five-day Festival with an illustration that is fun, playful and highlights the celebratory, grassroots community nature of the event.

“The 2021 Festival more than ever before, is about the community coming together to celebrate.”

And in a time when a global pandemic has forced major festivals and events to be cancelled, the Barossa Vintage Festival is forging ahead thanks to the incredible support of funding partners.

“It would be incredibly challenging to deliver a Festival of this calibre in the current climate without the incredible support of our funding partners,” said Jenny. “Their backing and investment are testament to the significance of the Festival for the region, in terms of economic benefit and community sustainability.

Barossa Mayor Bim Lange said Council is proud to continue its long association with the Festival.

“Investing in events such as the Barossa Vintage Festival is a core part of our commitment to helping our community and local economy recover in the wake of Covid-19,” Mayor Lange said.

“The Festival is a significant part of our region’s cultural calendar, and income from the festival translates into jobs and investment for the Barossa, which is needed now more than ever.

“As we have done for many years, we will also continue to provide in-kind support, and look forward to a fantastic community-led event in 2021.”