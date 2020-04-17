As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
This question is difficult in relation to our business as we already offer all of the above mentioned strategies as our normal daily trading.
We are however, offering super special meal deals at a great price to try and help families that are doing it tough at the moment.
We have changing specials daily, however shall be running the family meat pies and pasties slice with either a family apple or apricot pie plate for only $12.50.
Cello wrapped plain pies, pasties and sausage rolls for only $2.30 each. Lots of other in-store specials.
Due to the current situation surrounding COVID-19, we are currently in the process of developing an app for ease of ordering. This app will also offer a loyalty system for all users.
James Nagel commenced working at the bakery in 1979 and Angie joined in 1984. In the early years at Sunrise Bakery there was just the two of us and one baker.
Over the years implementing and instigating the growth of the company which included product development, commencing wholesaling orders, supporting and supplying local sporting clubs, new retail outlets, streamlining procedures, and machinery has helped the company grow to now incorporating four sites, Angaston, Truro, Lyndoch and Gawler.
Our success is our team’s success… A collaborative effort… from our bakehouse team with Nick White leading the helm; Karen Maywald our right hand lady; our shop managers, Demi-Lee Stephens, Kylie Allpike, Sharon Kurtz; our drivers, retail and cleaning staff.
I am proud of the whole team, their camaraderie, interaction, opinions, suggestions and ideas. Their commitment to putting out a quality product seven days a week. They are the ones whom make our business what it is today and for each one of our colleagues, James and I are greatly appreciative.
I believe it is extremely important for locals to shop in the Barossa. Local businesses are generally owned and operated by local people. These owners care about and are invested in the well-being of their own community. They donate and support and are accountable to their communities.
Local businesses are also more likely to utilise other local business services such as banks and service providers. Therefore a large percentage of the dollars spent stay locally.
Local businesses also generally employ local people. These employees in turn spend, support and contribute within the community themselves.
We offer freshly baked product seven days a week. We support local producers wherever possible. We support, supply and sponsor many local sporting clubs, schools, fundraisers. We employ locals whom in turn all support and give back to the community.
We pride ourselves on the consistency and quality of our product range offering over 160 different bakery lines as well as other dine-in and takeaway options 7 days a week.
We take our coffee seriously. Our staff all undertake barista training, thus ensuring every cup served is of the highest standard. We offer a coffee loyalty system. After your 10th cup, you receive a medium coffee FREE for your 11th cup.
We never say never to customer suggestions and ideas that they’ve put forward and always accommodate customer requests to the best of our ability.
7 Days a week.
Angaston – 28 Murray Street
Truro – 41 Moorundie Street
Lyndoch – 26 Barossa Valley Way
Gawler – 485, Main North Road