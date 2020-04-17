Success for Barossa Valley Toyota

Barossa Valley Toyota have tasted success at last month’s Toyota Central Region awards night, bringing home bronze in four categories and being recognised as a dealership that’s celebrated 30 years.

Gordon and Ann Alderslade, accepted the award for the dealership and were honoured to be recognised for their 30 years to the brand which they describe as “pretty special”.

In addition they received bronze awards for service excellence, business management excellence, parts excellence and guest experience brand excellence.

Ann said as Toyota strives for continuous improvement the awards recognise the daily effort and hard work needed to maintain standards. To perform consistently well in many areas was particularly pleasing.

“There are many protocols required for this to happen but it is a team effort and relies on everybody doing their part.”

Construction work continues in the Tanunda based dealership as they will soon offer a drive through service department, a new suite of offices coupled with their already operational larger workshop area.

“It has required constant adjustments by our staff to keep the business running during the rebuild process,” said Ann.

“Together with the COVID-19 restrictions it makes for challenging times but we are up for the challenge.”

She said the recent addition of new signage reaffirms the project is taking shape as she recognised the significant cost being invested to revamp the dealership.