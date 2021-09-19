Stop signs welcomed back

The return of stop signs to the intersection of Penrice and Stockwell Roads last week has been welcomed by Light Pass residents.

Last Wednesday The Barossa Council removed give way signs and reinstalled stop signs at the controversial intersection.

Light Pass resident, Mrs Lynn Mattner said she had already noticed a change in driver behaviour since the stop signs returned.

“I was overjoyed to see the stop signs were there,” Mrs Mattner said.

“It seems to have slowed the traffic down.”

Mrs Mattner, and her husband, Mr Kelly Mattner have lived on Penrice Road for 48 years and were among many community members to raise concerns with the installation of give way signs, as part of $750,000 upgrades to the intersection.

“When give way signs were put there, we just saw accidents waiting to happen,” Mrs Mattner said.

“It wasn’t long after that accidents happened, and when we had those two in one week, with people injured it’s terrifying because we live so close, we’re usually the first ones on the scene.

“Even though a stop sign won’t necessarily stop everybody, at least it slows them down.”

Fellow nearby resident, Mr Kevin Schild was involved in a near-miss at the intersection the day after the give way signs were installed at the end of June.

“To have the stop signs back is great,” Mr Schild said.

Federal Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin said reinstalling the stop signs at the intersection was “a great win for both common sense and road safety in the Barossa”.

“After discussing this issue with a number of constituents who expressed their concerns about the safety of the intersection, I encouraged council to seek approval from the South Australian Government’s Department of Transport and Infrastructure to replace the recently installed give way signs with stop signs,” Mr Pasin said.

“Having recently returned from Canberra and in line with SA Health requirements I am currently completing two weeks in quarantine. Once my quarantine ends I intend to visit the intersection to assess for myself other safety concerns raised by members of the public regarding the recently completed works.”

Fellow Penrice Road resident, Mr John Standish said he was pleased to see the return of stop signs.

“However, there are still some issues that need to be addressed,” Mr Standish said.

“When you’re coming down Penrice Road to turn left, there’s a gum tree that’s right in your vision, and you can’t see properly. For someone travelling at 80km/h along Stockwell Road, it only takes a couple of seconds to get here and it’s gone.

“I think it is a hazard, most of the tree is dead anyway and it should go.”

Mr Mattner also expressed concerns about the angle of line marking that indicates vehicles must stop.

“When you stop at that angle, and head to the left, what’s in your way? The window pillar on the car,” Mr Mattner said.

“Those sorts of things create a hazard, whereas if you’ve got it at a right angle, and bring that line out to where you’ve got to stop, you then look out your left window up the road.”

Mr Schild echoed Mr Mattner’s comments about the line marking and said the white lines “should be straight and 90 degrees to Stockwell Road”.

“All the vehicles now park on an angle, that is bad,” Mr Schild said.

“It’s got to be 90 degree, you have to look out that left window, not look across the pillar.

“If you happen to miss someone there, what if it’s a motorbike?”

In a statement to The Leader, The Barossa Council said under Australian standards and in line with national design guidelines, the line marking at this intersection must be parallel with Stockwell Road, therefore no change was proposed.