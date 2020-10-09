Stonewell Road set for $870,000 upgrade

Stonewell Road between Seppeltsfield Road and Sir Condor Laucke Way through Marananga is set for an upgrade with construction to be completed next month.

Light Regional Council Mayor Bill O’Brien has welcomed the funding assistance through the Australian Government’s Special Local Roads Programme of $580,000 in addition to a Council contribution of $290,000.

Works will include road widening, drainage upgrades and general safety improvements for the 2.35 kilometre length.

Mr O’Brien together with Council staff, met onsite last Wednesday with nearby residents to discuss the project.

“The road has always been of major concern to Council and when the southern section of Stonewell Road was completed it had always been Council’s intention to complete this important section,” said Mr O’Brien.

“This intention was subject to available funding which has now been gratefully received from the Australian Government and more than matching Council’s contribution.”

He acknowledged the importance of Stonewell Road in connecting Light Regional Council to the Barossa and the role it plays in taking traffic off Murray Street.

“It will be a much better and safer road… safety is everything,” said Mr O’Brien.