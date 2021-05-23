Staying warm not easy for everyone

While cooking hearty meals and stoking a cosy fire is a much anticipated part of winter for many people, not everyone has access to the basic comforts needed to stay warm and healthy throughout the colder months.

Lutheran Care Barossa are rallying for support from the wider community to ensure those on low income or experiencing crisis get through winter.

The Nuriootpa based organisation are in need of bedding items including fleece blankets.

They are also putting the call out for food item donations including chunky soups, tinned spaghetti and baked beans, pasta sauce and pasta, full cream long life milk, packs of cereal, coffee, tea and Milo.

With the cooler nights already setting in, Barossa manager, Ms Helen Walker believes there’ll be even more demand this year due to the Centrelink COVID supplement finishing in March.

“We’re seeing the need where people have got themselves into higher debt because of the extra money they were receiving last year and now that money has stopped, it’s meaning that they’re now struggling to pay their bills on a weekly or fortnightly basis,” she explained.

“We continue to see a lot of financial difficulty due to increased utility bills, the breakdown of family relationships, domestic violence, addiction and mental illness.

“We are helping these people through emergency relief available four days a week and our financial counsellor team.

“We also provide counselling for individuals, families, couples and children. We know that financial difficulty can place a lot of stress on relationships, families and people’s mental health and general wellbeing.”

Helen encourages those who are struggling to balance the cost of bills and staying warm this winter to have a chat with the organisation’s financial team about energy saving tips at home and how to budget their bills.

“Where possible, we love it if we can provide support for people who are at risk of financial crisis – perhaps someone has just lost a job or they’re noticing the bills are creeping up, but they’re not necessarily in crisis.

“If anyone is in that situation we would be really happy to chat with them and see if we can introduce them to some tips or some other services which might help prevent a crisis.”

Helen said while some people feel embarrassed about coming into Lutheran Care, there’s no judgement.

“We offer a caring and professional service and most of all, we care about the local community and want to support families and individuals in the Barossa,” said Helen.

Donations can be made to Lutheran Care Barossa at 26 Second Street, Nuriootpa.