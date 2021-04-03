Station building has potential says town group chairman

Finding a suitable tenant for the refurbished Angaston Railway Station building will become a high priority for the Angaston Community Business Alliance, who will assist The Barossa Council in the process.

The building has been empty since the refurbishment was complete and will be opened next month for the Get Back on Track event for the Barossa Vintage Festival.

Chairman of the Angaston Community Business Alliance, Mr Steve Falland said the space would not be a coffee shop but saw loads of potential for the area to become a working space for a professional or allied health consultant.

“In light of the anecdotal shortage of working spaces in the Barossa… it is a space that growing professionals or someone in allied health could work with,” said Steve.

“It is a space that doesn’t need to rely on foot traffic.”

There is four rooms within the railway station building that have been restored. One of the spaces also has a kitchenette.

“This is begging for some use… ACBA are keen to collaborate with Council to help find a tenant,” said Steve.

“It is grant money that has been well invested in a unique building, it is close to a main street and a thriving town in the Barossa.”

Steve said refurbishing the station building has been talked about for sometime and it was funding from the former Angaston Management Group and Council that paved the way for a heritage conservation management plan which led to the town’s master plan.

It is understood an attractive rental arrangement is being proposed.